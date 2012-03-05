FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 5
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may be
range-bound with a negative bias on Monday after early losses in
stocks elsewhere in Asia, with the price of top energy firm PTT
Pcl likely to fall as it trades ex dividend.	
    On Friday, the benchmark SET index ended flat at
1,165.15, although it climbed at one point to the highest in
almost 16 years. High oil prices bolstered sentiment in energy
shares, with coal miner Banpu Pcl climbing 1.2
percent.	
    Support for the main index was seen at 1,160, with
resistance at 1,170, brokers said.	
    "The market could see a short-term consolidation after the
rise on Friday ... Weakness in overseas stock markets will also
weigh on our market," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior
analyst at broker KTB Securities.	
    Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious
about riding further on liquidity-driven optimism without seeing
more evidence of firmer growth and remained watchful of
developments in the euro zone's debt crisis and oil market.  	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 0.86
percent at 0209 GMT.	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1369.63     -0.32%    -4.460
 USD/JPY                          81.72       -0.07%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9895          --     0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1713.26      0.09%     1.490
 US CRUDE                         107.16       0.43%     0.460
 DOW JONES                        12977.57    -0.02%     -2.73
 ASIA ADRS                        130.31      -0.81%     -1.07
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                               
 
 	
    MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
>Wall St slips but S&P up for 3rd straight week               	
>Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi supply scare        	
>FOREX-Dollar firms as euro, yen struggle                     	
>Bonds gain on Fed buys, breaking 3-day fall                  	
>Gold marks time, pressured by dollar strength                	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - Minor International Pcl          , 	
    Thailand's top listed hotel and fast-food restaurant
operator is looking for net profit growth of 15-20 percent in
2012 and wants to buy more foreign assets to boost long-term
growth, a senior executive said.                	
     	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn)

