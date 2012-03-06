FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 6
March 6, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 6 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 6 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected
to fall on Tuesday as concern about economic growth in China
weighed on markets across Asia and investors in Thailand may cut
positions in riskier assets ahead of a holiday.	
    Thai markets will shut on Wednesday for a national holiday,
reopening on Thursday.	
    On Monday, the benchmark SET index lost 0.62 percent
to 1,157.95, with domestic institutions selling shares worth 1.5
billion baht ($49 million) but foreign investors buying 1.8
billion baht ($59 million), the bourse said.	
    Support for the main index was seen at 1,146, with
resistance at 1,173, brokers said.	
    "The Chinese growth concerns should continue to weigh on
market sentiment, including commodities shares ... Overall, the
market will still be in a consolidation phase," said Therdsak
Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was
down 0.96 percent at 0223 GMT.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.    	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0222 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1364.33     -0.39%    -5.300
 USD/JPY                          81.36        -0.2%    -0.160
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0034          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1705.09     -0.04%    -0.700
 US CRUDE                         106.84       0.11%     0.120
 DOW JONES                        12962.81    -0.11%    -14.76
 ASIA ADRS                        128.52      -1.37%     -1.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                            
 
 	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St slips as China trims growth target                 	
> Oil firms on Iran fears, growth worry curbs gains          	
> China worries hit growth currencies; euro off lows         	
> Bonds slip on brighter US outlook; worries remain          	
> PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, China growth worry weighs          	
 	
- For the Thai press digest click on:                     	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:            	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:                        	
- For Thailand economic forecast:                         	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 30.6700 Thai baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)

