Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 8
March 8, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 8 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may rise on
Thursday, tracking gains in U.S. and Asian markets, with energy
counters set to follow global oil prices higher, brokers said.	
    Asian shares and the euro recovered on Thursday on growing
expectations that Greece will secure a crucial bond swap to
avoid a messy default, and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in
the labour market ahead of key employment figures.	
    On Tuesday, the SET index fell 0.4 percent to 1,153.16, with
domestic institutions net sellers of 836 million baht ($27.16
million) worth of shares, while foreign investors were net
buyers at 586 million baht ($19.04 million), the bourse said.	
    The market was closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.	
    Broker Sicco Securities pegged resistance for the main index
at 1,155 to 1,159.	
    The broker said the SET index could see consolidation later
in the week, which could send it to 1,150-1,147, adding: "So
there will be definitely buying opportunities in this market."	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1352.63      0.69%     9.270
 USD/JPY                          81.22        0.17%     0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9721          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1683.71     -0.06%    -1.050
 US CRUDE                         106.03      -0.12%    -0.130
 DOW JONES                        12837.33     0.61%     78.18
 ASIA ADRS                        126.92       1.08%      1.35
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                
 
 	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Chris Lewis)

