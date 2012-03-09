FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 9
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 9, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may rise on
Friday, tracking gains elsewhere in  Asia, with high global oil
prices supporting energy shares, which have a big weighting in
the main index, brokers said.	
    Asian shares rose on Friday on signs Greece had successfully
closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although
caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data may limit
gains.	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index rose
0.3 percent.	
    On Thursday, the main SET index rose 1.3 percent at
1,168.31, amid selective buying of big caps such as PTT Pcl
 and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl.	
    Retail investors bought shares for a net 1.19 billion baht
($38.9 million) but foreign investors sold shares for 1.67
billion baht ($54.7 million), the bourse said.	
    "The market may open higher to test the 1,174 to 1,175
level, then profit-taking should be heavy at that level. After
the market priced in the news about Greece, there's nothing
new," said Kiatkong Decho, a strategist at broker CIMB
Securities (Thailand).	
    Support for the main index on Friday was seen at 1,165 to
1,160, brokers said.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.	
      	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)

