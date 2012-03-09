Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 9

BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may rise on Friday, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia, with high global oil prices supporting energy shares, which have a big weighting in the main index, brokers said. Asian shares rose on Friday on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data may limit gains. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index rose 0.3 percent. On Thursday, the main SET index rose 1.3 percent at 1,168.31, amid selective buying of big caps such as PTT Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl. Retail investors bought shares for a net 1.19 billion baht ($38.9 million) but foreign investors sold shares for 1.67 billion baht ($54.7 million), the bourse said. "The market may open higher to test the 1,174 to 1,175 level, then profit-taking should be heavy at that level. After the market priced in the news about Greece, there's nothing new," said Kiatkong Decho, a strategist at broker CIMB Securities (Thailand). Support for the main index on Friday was seen at 1,165 to 1,160, brokers said. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St erases week's losses on Greek hopes > Prices fall as support for Greek deal grows > Euro up on Greek relief; China, U.S. data next > Gold rises 1 pct on economic optimism, Greek debt > Oil gains a second day on Greek deal, Iran - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.56 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)