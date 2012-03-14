FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 14
March 14, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 14 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may gain on
Wednesday, reflecting increased risk appetite elsewhere in Asia,
and energy shares should rise after Brent crude prices settled
at an 11-month high.	
    On Tuesday, the SET index edged up 0.29 percent to
1,153.56 in a choppy session. 	
    Domestic institutions sold shares worth a net 923 million
baht ($30.15 million) while foreign investors were net buyers of
265 million baht ($8.66 million).	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,165, with
support at 1,145, brokers said.	
    "The global market gains are pretty good and should support
sentiment in Thai stocks in a meaningful way," said Therdsak
Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.	
    Asian shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic data
boosted investors' risk appetite, while reduced expectations of 
further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve underpinned the
dollar.	
    At 0212 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index
 was up 0.91 percent.	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)

