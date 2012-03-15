FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 15
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 15, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 6 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 15 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected
to be range-bound with a positive bias on Thursday as sectors
with strong growth prospects such as telecoms and banking should
continue to attract investors but weakness elsewhere in Asia
could prompt quick profit-taking.	
    Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concern about
Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook
underpinned the dollar and encouraged investors to take on more
risky assets.	
    On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.94
percent to 1,164.36, with banking shares climbing 2 percent.
Foreign investors bought shares for a net 2.1 billion baht ($68
million), the bourse said.	
    Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,170 and 1,178,
with support at 1,156, brokers said. Krungsri Securities said
the market would continue to gain support from foreign fund
inflows.	
    "The momentum of foreign fund flows remains overall positive
... Shares that are linked to domestic factors such as telecoms
and bank are our picks," the broker said.	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was
down 0.55 percent at 0220 GMT.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.	
    	
    MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St retreats after rally, but Apple up again        	
> Oil falls on U.S. stock build, Iran eyed               	
> Dollar flexes muscles as yields surge                 	
> US Treasuries drop as Fed's outlook curbs safety bid   	
> Gold bounces after 2 pct drop, dollar eyed            	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - Ch Karnchang Pcl 	
    The company expected 2012 revenue to rise 20 percent from a
year earlier due to income from building contracts, Executive
Vice President Prasert Marittanaporn told Reuters.
 	
    	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 30.755 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.