Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 16
March 16, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 6 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 16 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected
to be range-bound on Friday as gains in U.S. shares should
bolster sentiment but a drop in oil prices could drag on the
main index, in which energy shares have a big weighting. 	
    On Thursday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.6
percent to 1,171.34, led by banking shares. Foreign investors
bought shares worth 1.41 billion baht ($45.8 million), the
bourse said.	
    Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,175, with support
at 1,165, brokers said.	
    "The market could see a volatile session today ... Energy
shares may be weak after a drop in crude prices," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB Securities.	
    Asian shares elsewhere steadied on Friday and the dollar
took a breather after its recent rally, but a fresh batch of
data suggesting the U.S. economy may be picking up momentum
underpinned sentiment	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was up
0.22 percent at 0207 GMT.	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)

