Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 30
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 30, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 30 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
track gains in regional markets on Monday, with good buying
interest in energy-related shares because of high global oil
prices, brokers said.	
    Asian shares inched higher on Monday as weaker-than-expected
U.S. growth data left open the possibility of more monetary
stimulus from the Federal Reserve. 	
    On Friday, the SET index edged up 0.21 percent to
1,211.78, with foreign investors net buyers of 924 million baht
($30 million) of shares, while domestic institutions were net
sellers of 862 million baht ($28 million), the bourse said.	
    Steady buying from long-term investors, looking to build
positions on expectations of good earnings this year, would help
push the market higher, brokers said.	
    "The market may extend its gain to 1,214 today but the index
should be technically capped around 1,220. Besides the positive
technicals, external sentiment is supportive" said Capital
Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chiraseenupraphund.	
 ($1 = 30.79 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Alan Raybould)

