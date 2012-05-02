FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 2
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 2, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 2 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to rise
on Wednesday, in line with gains elsewhere in Asia, with
selective buying amid the quarterly reporting season providing
support, brokers said.	
    On Monday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.4
percent to a 16-year high of 1,228.49 on foreign buying and
strong demand for laggard banking stocks.	
    Foreign investors bought 1.2 billion baht ($39.02 million) 
worth of shares, while retail investors sold shares for 2.8
billion  baht ($91.06 million), stock exchange data showed.	
    The stock market was closed on Tuesday for a market holiday.	
    Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities
(Thailand) forecast strong quarterly earnings to help push the
market higher to 1,230 and 1,235 later in the day, with support
for the main index at 1,220.	
    "The market may still rise. I think some good foreign buying
will probably drive the index above 1,235. Overall, the market
will gain support from positive earnings results," he said.	
    Asian shares edged higher and the dollar recovered against
the yen on Wednesday after strong U.S. factory activity data
eased concern over a loss of momentum in the world's biggest
economy.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.59 percent at 0218 GMT.  	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.	
    	
  MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Dow hits 4-year high, lifted by ISM factory data      	
> Oil turns higher on strong U.S. factory growth       	
> Yen off highs, China HSBC PMI eyed                  	
> Bonds slip on stronger U.S. factory data             	
> Gold off two-week high on upbeat U.S. data          	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
     	
    - Big C Supercenter Pcl 	
    The hypermarket operator reported an 89 percent rise in
January-March net profit to 1.78 billion baht, in part due to
higher sales, and with all stores closed due to flooding in the
previous quarter having reopened.	
    For the company statement, click 	
       	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 30.75 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.