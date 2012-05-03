Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 3

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to fall on Thursday after weak U.S. data rekindled concerns about the strength of the global economic recovery. The benchmark SET index rose 0.86 percent to 1,239.06 on Wednesday, the highest close in almost 16 years, led by energy shares. Foreign investors bought shares worth 629 million baht ($20.38 million), with retail investors selling 1.9 billion baht ($61.57 million), the bourse said. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed at 69.82 on Wednesday, close to an "overbought" level of 70. "The market seems to be pretty much overbought and it's more likely to see some correction this week to test the 1,200 level," said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai. Resistance for the main index was at 1,252, he said. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Dow, S&P 500 fall as private-sector hiring spurs worry > Oil sags on inventory build, soft data > Euro, kiwi unsettled by weak data; ECB eyed > Bonds rise on weak U.S., European data > Gold under pressure from weak US, Europe data STOCKS TO WATCH - Bangkok Bank Pcl The bank expects loan demand to boost its earnings in 2012 and is looking for opportunities to strengthen its foreign operations before the formation of Southeast Asia's single market in 2015, its executive chairman said on Wednesday - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.86 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Alan Raybould)