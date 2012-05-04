FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 4
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 4, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 4 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to be
range-bound with a negative bias on Friday, with the weakness of
the oil market weighing on energy shares and sentiment elsewhere
in Asia remaining wary about prospects for the U.S. recovery.	
    On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.08
percent to 1,240.03, with consumer shares such as CP All Pcl
 leading gainers thanks to a positive outlook for
domestic consumption.	
    Retail investors bought shares worth 363 million baht
($11.74 million), with foreign investors selling 162 million 
baht ($5.24 million), the bourse said.	
    Support for the main index was seen at 1,233 and 1,228, said
Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura
Securities.	
    "External factors are a bit weak and could pull the Thai
stock market lower this morning. Overall, I think the market
will wait to see more U.S. data," he said.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.36 percent at 0210 GMT.	
