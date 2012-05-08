FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 8
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 8, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to fall
on Tuesday after the outcome of elections in Greece and France
revived concern about Europe's debt problems, while energy
counters may come under selling pressure because of weaker
global oil prices, brokers said.	
    On Friday, the benchmark SET index fell 1 percent to
1,227.41, with foreign investors net buyers of 1.7 billion baht
($54.91 million) of shares, while brokers were net sellers of
1.4 billion baht ($45.22 million), the bourse said.	
    The Thai market was shut on Monday for a public holiday.	
    Support on the main index was seen at 1,214, with resistance
at 1,240, brokers said.	
    "There was a loss yesterday in regional markets that we
missed and, overall, I think energy shares will be weighed down
by the weak oil market," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a
strategist at Capital Nomura Securities.	
    However, Asian shares recovered on Tuesday from the previous
day's plunge as sentiment improved on hopes Spain would use
public funds to bolster its struggling banks, although wariness
remained over Greece. 	
    At 0219 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was up 0.3 percent, after sliding
over 2 percent the day before for its worst daily fall in about
five months.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by investor type.
investor type.	
    	
    MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> S&P ends almost flat; investors shrug off Europe          	
> Oil dips as Europe's election results fan uncertainty    	
> Euro dips but market positioning may lend support       	
> US bonds edge up amid European vote worries              	
> Gold under pressure from euro; China, India demand helps 	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH:	
    	
    Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) 	
    - Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported a 42 percent
rise in quarterly net profit on Friday to a record high due to
rising revenue from data and voice services and a lower
corporate tax rate. For the story, click 	
        	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Alan Raybould)

