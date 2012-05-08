Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 8

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to fall on Tuesday after the outcome of elections in Greece and France revived concern about Europe's debt problems, while energy counters may come under selling pressure because of weaker global oil prices, brokers said. On Friday, the benchmark SET index fell 1 percent to 1,227.41, with foreign investors net buyers of 1.7 billion baht ($54.91 million) of shares, while brokers were net sellers of 1.4 billion baht ($45.22 million), the bourse said. The Thai market was shut on Monday for a public holiday. Support on the main index was seen at 1,214, with resistance at 1,240, brokers said. "There was a loss yesterday in regional markets that we missed and, overall, I think energy shares will be weighed down by the weak oil market," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura Securities. However, Asian shares recovered on Tuesday from the previous day's plunge as sentiment improved on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks, although wariness remained over Greece. At 0219 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent, after sliding over 2 percent the day before for its worst daily fall in about five months. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > S&P ends almost flat; investors shrug off Europe > Oil dips as Europe's election results fan uncertainty > Euro dips but market positioning may lend support > US bonds edge up amid European vote worries > Gold under pressure from euro; China, India demand helps STOCKS TO WATCH: Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) - Thailand's top mobile phone operator reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday to a record high due to rising revenue from data and voice services and a lower corporate tax rate. For the story, click - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.96 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Alan Raybould)