Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 9
May 9, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 9 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to fall
on Wednesday, tracking weakness elsewhere in Asia as a new wave
of concerns about the euro zone unsettles investors.	
    On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index ended up 0.3
percent at 1,231.04 amid selective buying during the reporting
season.	
    Shares in CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest
convenience store chain, gained 3.4 percent to 38.5 baht. The
company reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly earnings due to
higher sales after the market close. 	
    Foreign investors were net buyers of 269 million baht ($8.7
million) of shares on Tuesday, while brokers were net sellers of
450 million baht ($14.5 million), the bourse said.	
    Brokers pegged support for the main index at 1,224, with
resistance at 1,235.	
    "External factors will still weigh on the Thai market. But I
don't think it will have much impact. On the domestic front, we
also have some good corporate results and the outlook is
positive," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB
Securities (Thailand).	
    Asian shares fell and the euro stayed pressured on
Wednesday, as Greece struggled to form a government two days
after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could
be nullified.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 fell 0.8 percent at 0202 GMT.	
 ($1 = 30.995 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Richard Pullin)

