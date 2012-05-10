FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 10
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 10, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to be
rangebound on Thursday, with the prospect of more strong
quarterly results bolstering sentiment, while some investors are
likely to take quick profit amid mounting worries over the debt
situation in Europe.	
    Among stocks to watch, Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl,
Thailand's largest agribusiness company, more than tripled its
quarterly earnings to a record high on Thursday as a one-off
gain and improved overseas operations offset weak domestic
conditions. 	
    On Wednesday, the SET index ended down 1.93 percent
at 1,207.25, with foreign investors selling 2.4 billion baht
($77.24 million) worth of shares, while retail buying totalled
nearly 5 billion baht ($160.93 million), the bourse said.	
    Brokers projected resistance for the main index at 1,217 and
1,220, with support at 1,200 and 1,194.	
    "The market should see some weakness and Europe will still
be a key concern. We also have corporate results coming out,"
said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura
Securities.	
    Asian shares fell for a sixth straight session on Thursday,
with sentiment taking a further hit from mounting concern about
the health of Spanish banks, while deepening political chaos in
Greece seemed to put it at risk of insolvency and a euro exit.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 had eased 0.3 percent by 0248 GMT.	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Chris Lewis)

