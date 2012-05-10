Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 10

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to be rangebound on Thursday, with the prospect of more strong quarterly results bolstering sentiment, while some investors are likely to take quick profit amid mounting worries over the debt situation in Europe. Among stocks to watch, Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Thailand's largest agribusiness company, more than tripled its quarterly earnings to a record high on Thursday as a one-off gain and improved overseas operations offset weak domestic conditions. On Wednesday, the SET index ended down 1.93 percent at 1,207.25, with foreign investors selling 2.4 billion baht ($77.24 million) worth of shares, while retail buying totalled nearly 5 billion baht ($160.93 million), the bourse said. Brokers projected resistance for the main index at 1,217 and 1,220, with support at 1,200 and 1,194. "The market should see some weakness and Europe will still be a key concern. We also have corporate results coming out," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura Securities. Asian shares fell for a sixth straight session on Thursday, with sentiment taking a further hit from mounting concern about the health of Spanish banks, while deepening political chaos in Greece seemed to put it at risk of insolvency and a euro exit. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had eased 0.3 percent by 0248 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > S&P 500 flirts with two-month low before rebound > Brent rises on Greece bailout payment, technicals > Euro wallows at 3 1/2-month low on Greek political stalemate > Prices edge up on Greek political stalemate > Gold struggles as investors fret over Greek chaos, Spanish banks STOCKS TO WATCH: - Thai Oil Pcl Thailand's top oil refiner reported after the market close on Wednesday that its quarterly net profit was flat from a year earlier. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.07 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Chris Lewis)