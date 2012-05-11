FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 11
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 11 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may rise on Friday,
recovering after two days of losses as good earnings results
encouraged some bargain hunting but weakness in Asia weighs on
broad risk appetite.	
    Among stocks to watch, Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
, the world's biggest canned tuna maker, reported a 93
percent surge in quarterly profit on the back of tuna prices,
which hit a record high in March. 	
    The benchmark SET index extended losses for a second
day on Thursday, finishing down 1.4 percent at a 3-week low of
1,190.65 on selling of big cap energy and bank 
shares.	
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 4.9 billion baht
($157.5 million) while retail investors bought 5.5 billion baht
of shares, the bourse said.	
    Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,200, with
support at 1,185.	
    "The market will probably rebound after the sell-off ... I
think the foreign selling that we saw yesterday was because the
market here is a bit stretched," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a
senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).	
    Asian shares retreated on Friday, spooked by JPMorgan's
 $2 billion huge loss from a failed hedging strategy,
with investors warily watching political turmoil in the euro
zone as they await Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.74 percent at 0241 GMT.	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)

