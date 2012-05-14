FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 14
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 14, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 14 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to be
range-bound on Monday as weak regional markets keep investors
cautious but companies reporting results may attract interest.	
    After the close on Friday, PTT Pcl, Thailand's top
energy firm, beat market expectations with a 7 percent rise in
quarterly net profit to a record high, thanks to higher income
from its upstream unit, rising gas sales and improved margins
for oil products. 	
    The SET index edged up 0.03 percent on Friday to 
1,191.01, recouping early losses as investors bought big caps
after a sell-off in the previous two sessions that wiped more
than 3 percent off the index.	
    Retail investors bought shares worth a net 2.5 billion baht
($80.19 million) while foreign investors bought 1.1 billion 
baht ($35.28 million), the bourse said.	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,195 and 1,200,
with support at 1,185, brokers said.	
    "The market may have a range-bound session. Europe's weak
sentiment will still be a concern but I think, overall, economic
growth for Thailand is a good long-term theme," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).	
    Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reason to
cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government failed,
a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps
and China took further steps to support its fragile growth.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 edged down 0.37 percent by 0243 GMT.   	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.	
    	
    MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Banks hit by JPMorgan; Wall St ends week lower            	
> Oil dips as China data outweighs upbeat US consumers     	
> Euro hits 4-month low on Greece uncertainty             	
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK: Prices up on Europe worries, US banks 	
> Gold ticks up, off 4-month low on Nikkei - RTRS         	
 	
               	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 31.175 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.