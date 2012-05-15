FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 15
#Energy
May 15, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may fall on Tuesday,
with big-cap energy shares further weighed down by a weak oil
market, but selected blue chip firms hit by a recent market
sell-off could attract interest, brokers said.	
    On Monday, the benchmark SET index posted its
biggest daily loss in seven months, sliding 2.1 percent to
1,165.51, its lowest close since April 17. A rout in oil markets
prompted selling in energy shares which dropped 2.4
percent.	
    Brokers sold shares worth a net 1.2 billion baht ($38.27
million) while foreign investors bought a net 390 million baht
($12.44 million), stock exchange data showed.	
    Support for the main index was seen at 1,155 and 1,150, with
resistance at 1,175, brokers said.	
    "The market will probably remain weak," said Teerawut
Kanniphakul, senior analyst at broker CIMB Securities
(Thailand).	
    "There are still concerns about external factors, including
Europe. But I think, investors are also looking to add a little
bit of exposure if the index fell to 1,150," he said.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
MARKET SUMMARY	
	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl 	
    The energy explorer was looking at ways to refinance
$500-600 million of debt, to extend the repayment period,
Penchan Charikasem, senior executive for corporate finance, told
reporters. 	
           	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)

