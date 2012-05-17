FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 17
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 17, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to rise
on Thursday along with gains elsewhere in Asia but concern about
the deepening turmoil in Greece and the general euro zone
situation are likely to cap the market in the near term.	
    On Wednesday, Thailand's benchmark SET index fell
1.12 percent to 1,171.23. The market saw $5.6 million in foreign
outflows in the session, reversing $18.4 million in inflows in
the previous two sessions, stock exchange data showed.	
    Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,175 on
Thursday, with support at 1,165.	
    "The market could rebound today. We got buying coming in
late yesterday around the 1,150 level, showing the market still
had a bit of strong support, technically," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)

