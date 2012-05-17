Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 17

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to rise on Thursday along with gains elsewhere in Asia but concern about the deepening turmoil in Greece and the general euro zone situation are likely to cap the market in the near term. On Wednesday, Thailand's benchmark SET index fell 1.12 percent to 1,171.23. The market saw $5.6 million in foreign outflows in the session, reversing $18.4 million in inflows in the previous two sessions, stock exchange data showed. Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,175 on Thursday, with support at 1,165. "The market could rebound today. We got buying coming in late yesterday around the 1,150 level, showing the market still had a bit of strong support, technically," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. MARKET SUMMARY Europe drags down Wall Street a fourth day Oil falls as equities dip on Greek, euro zone woes Euro zeros in on 2012 low as Greek exit fears grip markets Bonds firm on ECB/Greece banks news, FOMC minutes Gold off 4-1/2 month low, tracks euro - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)