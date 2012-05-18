FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 18
May 18, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to fall
on Friday, tracking markets elsewhere in Asia, but upbeat
first-quarter results and annual outlooks from domestic
companies are likely to prompt some bargain hunting, brokers
said.	
    Asian shares fell sharply on Friday after more signs emerged
of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil
in Greece, with the latest sluggish economic data from the
United States adding to the list of risks for
investors. 	
    On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.2
percent at 1,173.56, with the market posting $50.83 million in
foreign inflows, reversing Wednesday's $5.6 million in outflows,
stock exchange data showed.	
    Support for the main index was seen at 1,160 and 1,151, with
resistance at 1,180 and 1,189, according to broker Phillip
Securities.	
    "The market seems to be weak with concerns about external
factors ... It's good to remain cautious but the market can
still expect a rebound around support levels," Phillip said in a
report.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 2.24 percent at 0241 GMT.	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day         	
> Oil skids on euro zone woes, weak economic data       	
> Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low       	
> Bonds climb on weak data, Europe worries              	
> Gold heads for 3rd week of decline, Europe eyed      	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH:	
    - Asia Aviation Pcl, owner of the Thai affiliate of
Malaysian-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd AIRA.KL, has set an
IPO price of 3.7 baht ($0.12) a share to raise 4.5 billion baht
($143 million) in the Thai market this month, sources close to
the deal said on Thursday.	
       	
            	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

