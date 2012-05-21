Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 21

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may rise on Monday, tracking gains in other Asian markets as investors look for bargains after a steep sell-off last week on worries about Europe and slowing global growth. Markets in Asia recovered some ground on Monday, but investors remained wary about the euro zone despite world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the monetary union and for Europe to balance austerity with growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 0.59 percent by 0211 GMT. On Friday, the benchmark SET index ended down 1.63 percent at 1,154.44, its lowest close in more than two months, to fall 3.1 percent for the week, its worst weekly loss in seven months. Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,160, with support at 1,150 and 1,148. "The market may rebound but it will probably be short-lived. Investment flows are not so favourable because of the whole external picture regarding Europe," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). On the domestic front, the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) has scheduled to release first quarter GDP data around 0230 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Messy Facebook debut marks weak day on Wall Street > Oil slips and posts 3rd weekly loss > G8 fails to inspire euro, risk currencies > Bonds fall on profit-taking as worries linger > Gold inches up on steady euro; concerns linger STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Thailand's economy grew at more than 10 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, a Reuters poll forecast, as strong consumption and investment helped it rebound from severe flooding that devastated the economy late last year. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.34 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Richard Pullin)