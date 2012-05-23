FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 23
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 23, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 23 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to fall
further on Wednesday as investors continue to worry about the
euro zone economy and foreign selling puts pressure on the
market.	
    On Tuesday, the SET index fell 0.32 percent to
1,131.52, with foreign investors selling shares worth a net
161.7 million baht ($5.15 million) after 2.16 billion baht on
Monday.	
    "The market is going to fluctuate today and is likely to
fall further. There is still pressure from foreign investors
selling shares in the market, and there is no support from
overseas," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at
broker Asia Plus Securities. 	
    Therdsak pegged support for the main index at 1,120, with
resistance at 1,135.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type. 	
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0242 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1316.63      0.05%     0.640
 USD/JPY                          79.71       -0.31%    -0.250
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7706          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1560.96     -0.44%    -6.940
 US CRUDE                         91.5        -0.38%    -0.350
 DOW JONES                        12502.81    -0.01%     -1.67
 ASIA ADRS                        114.14      -0.31%     -0.36
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
    	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St ends flat after late volatility                     	
> Oil falls as Iran talks progress, euro worries continue      	
> Euro, Aussie pressured by Greek worries; BOJ eyed             	
> Prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales               	
> Gold extends losses ahead of EU summit                        	
 	
- For the Thai press digest click on:                     	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:            	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:                        	
- For Thailand economic forecast:                         	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 31.38 Baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
