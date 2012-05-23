Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 23

BANGKOK, May 23 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to fall further on Wednesday as investors continue to worry about the euro zone economy and foreign selling puts pressure on the market. On Tuesday, the SET index fell 0.32 percent to 1,131.52, with foreign investors selling shares worth a net 161.7 million baht ($5.15 million) after 2.16 billion baht on Monday. "The market is going to fluctuate today and is likely to fall further. There is still pressure from foreign investors selling shares in the market, and there is no support from overseas," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities. Therdsak pegged support for the main index at 1,120, with resistance at 1,135. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0242 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1316.63 0.05% 0.640 USD/JPY 79.71 -0.31% -0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7706 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1560.96 -0.44% -6.940 US CRUDE 91.5 -0.38% -0.350 DOW JONES 12502.81 -0.01% -1.67 ASIA ADRS 114.14 -0.31% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends flat after late volatility > Oil falls as Iran talks progress, euro worries continue > Euro, Aussie pressured by Greek worries; BOJ eyed > Prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales > Gold extends losses ahead of EU summit - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.38 Baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)