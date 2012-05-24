FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 24
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 24, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 24 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may rise on
Thursday, rebounding after a four-day losing streak which had
taken it deep into oversold territory, but market players will
remain cautious about Greece and the euro zone, brokers said.	
    On Wednesday, the SET index fell for a fourth
session, ending down 1.84 percent at 1,110.70, the lowest close
in more than three months, with its 14-day relative strength
index (RSI) at 28.79, indicating the market is oversold.	
    Foreign investors sold shares worth $38 million, adding to a
combined $183 million in outflows of the past three sessions,
stock exchange data showed.	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,115, with
support at 1,105 and 1,100, said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior
analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).	
    "The market has started to see more buying interest around
the 1,100 level ... Overall, it will probably be a bit volatile,
with the big picture still about Europe," he said.	
    Asian shares were steady but remained vulnerable on Thursday
amid signs European leaders were unable to deliver meaningful
measures to resolve the region's deepening debt crisis.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.02 percent at 0227 GMT.	
     	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St finishes flat in late reversal                  	
> Oil drops on Iran talks, brimming U.S. supply          	
> Euro still shaky on Greek exit jitters; China eyed    	
> Bonds climb on Greece exit fears                       	
> Gold hovers about $1,560/oz; Greece fear persists     	
 	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan;
Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.