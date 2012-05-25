FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 25
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 25, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 25

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 25 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may fall slightly on
Friday after rebounding on Thursday as investors remain cautious
about the euro zone and foreign selling continues to put
pressure on the market.	
    "The market is still shifting and in an adjustment period.
The index rebounded at the end of yesterday's trading, but apart
from that we don't see other factors that will help support
gains today," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at
broker Asia Plus Securities.	
    Therdsak said pressure from Europe was still weighing down
the market, after no specific measures were outlined after
informal talks on the euro zone's problems this week.	
    However, he expected the index to fall only slightly, helped
by gains in regional markets during the morning.	
    Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,135, with
support at 1,110, analysts said.	
    On Thursday, the SET index rose 1.36 percent to 1,125.78,
but foreign investors sold shares worth a net 2.38 billion baht
($75.32 million) after 1.19 billion baht on Wednesday.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type. 	
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0237 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1320.68      0.14%     1.820
 USD/JPY                          79.71        0.19%     0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7654          --    -0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1555.76     -0.16%    -2.490
 US CRUDE                         90.79        0.14%     0.130
 DOW JONES                        12529.75     0.27%     33.60
 ASIA ADRS                        112.63      -0.55%     -0.62
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Tech pressures Nasdaq in volatile trading                     	
> Oil up as Iran talks extended, weak data eyed                 	
> Euro wallows at 2-year lows as EU jitters rattle markets      	
> Prices drift lower before long weekend                        	
> Gold holds near $1,560, on track for 6 pct loss in May        	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    - CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PCL          	
    The hotelier aims for 2012 revenue of 13.8 billion baht
($438 million) and a record high net profit, boosted by strong
growth in its food and hotel businesses, Ronnachit
Mahattanapreut, senior vice-president of finance, told reporters
on Thursday.             	
       	
- For the Thai press digest click on:                     	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:            	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:                        	
- For Thailand economic forecast:                         	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 31.6 Baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)

