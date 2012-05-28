FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 28
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 28, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 28 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to be
range-bound with a negative bias on Monday, amid weakness in
U.S. stocks and regional markets.	
    U.S. stocks had their first positive week in four last week
but ended lower on Friday, with uncertainty still swirling
around Europe. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.60
percent to 12,454.83. 	
    Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura
Securities, said foreign selling would continue to weigh on Thai
stocks, even if domestic investors and institutions were buying.
However, most investment remained in domestic sectors, namely
communications, food and entertainment. 	
    Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,140 to 1,145,
with support at 1,125 to 1,120, analysts said.	
    On Friday, the SET index rose 0.63 percent to
1,132.83, with foreign investors selling shares worth a net 1.56
billion baht ($49.27 million) after 2.38 billion baht on
Thursday.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type. 	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0244 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1317.82     -0.22%    -2.860
 USD/JPY                          79.42        -0.3%    -0.240
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7465          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1575.19      0.10%     1.640
 US CRUDE                         91.65        0.87%     0.790
 DOW JONES                        12454.83    -0.60%    -74.92
 ASIA ADRS                        111.72      -0.81%     -0.91
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
 	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St scores weekly gains, but sags for the day             	
> Oil edges up on Iran, but posts 4th weekly loss               	
> Euro bounces on Greek polls but rally seen fragile            	
> Prices rise as Europe fears promote safety bid                	
> Gold holds ground, underpinned by steady euro                 	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    - PTT Exploration and Production Pcl           	
    Thailand's PTT Exploration & Production Pcl has obtained 
950 million pounds ($1.49 billion) in financing to back its
acquisition of Africa-focused explorer Cove Energy Plc         ,
according to a copy of the facility agreement on Cove's website.
[ID: nL4E8GP3B0]	
    	
    - Thai Airways Pcl          	
    Profit target of 6 billion baht ($189 million) may not be
achieved because of strong competition, acting President
Chokchai Panyayong told reporters. [ID: nL4E8GP2TP] 	
       	
- For the Thai press digest click on:                     	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:            	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:                        	
- For Thailand economic forecast:                         	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 	
	
	
($1 = 31.6650 Thai baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.