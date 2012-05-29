FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 29
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 29, 2012 / 2:43 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to move
in a narrow range on Tuesday, with domestic political concerns
addding to the market's worries.	
    "Looking at the various factors, we will have to give weight
to factors from Europe and the internal conflict within the
country," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB
Securities (Thailand).	
    He said the market may benefit from easing concerns over
Europe, at least in the short term, after new polls suggested
Greece's pro-bailout conservatives may win the upcoming election
and have the chance to form a government committed to keeping
the country in the euro zone. 	
    However, the Thai government's proposed amendment to the
constitution may prompt investors to remain cautious since,
after a period of calm, it could bring to the fore political
divisions that have spilled over into violence in recent years. 
  	
    "It is expected that the index may rebound to around 1,150.
If the index inches near this level, we might see some
profit-taking in the short term," Parin added. 	
    On Monday, the SET index rose 0.63 percent to 1,139.93 but
foreign investors continued to offload stock, selling a net 1.64
billion baht ($51.87 million) after 1.56 billion baht on Friday.	
    Analysts pegged resistance for the main index at
1,148 to 1,150 on Tuesday with support at 1,135.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type. 	
 	
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0226 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1317.82     -0.22%    -2.860
 USD/JPY                          79.5         0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7448          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1572.89      0.01%     0.110
 US CRUDE                         91.16        0.33%     0.300
 DOW JONES                        12454.83    -0.60%    -74.92
 ASIA ADRS                        111.72      -0.81%     -0.91
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
 	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St scores weekly gains, but sags for the day            	
> Brent crude oil closes above $107 on Greece, Iran            	
> Euro wobbles near 2-year low after Spanish yields rise       	
> Prices rise as Europe fears promote safety bid               	
> Gold inches down as Spain crisis weighs on euro              	
 	
 ($1 = 31.6 Baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.