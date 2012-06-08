FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 8
#Energy
June 8, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 8 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may fall on Friday,
tracking weakness elsewhere in Asia, with energy shares likely
to come under selling pressure as oil prices continue to fall.	
    Asian shares edged lower on Friday, hurt by disappointment
that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no clues on
whether a U.S. easing was in the offer, outweighing any positive
effect from China rate cuts.	
    On Thursday, the SET index ended nearly flat, edging
up 0.05 percent at 1,118.53, after a choppy session.	
    Retail investors sold shares worth a net $66.59 million
while foreign investors bought $53.91 million worth of shares,
after selling a combined $143 million in past three sessions,
stock exchange data showed.	
    Support for the main index is seen at 1,110, with resistance
at 1,122.	
    "We will probably see some selling the same like yesterday
... The market had been up in past two sessions because of hopes
about Europe but I think probably market is cautious after the
U.S. Fed meeting," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at
KTB Securities.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was trading down 1.13 percent by 0238 GMT.	
    	
    MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> S&P ends near flat; China rate cut offset by Bernanke   	
> Brent crude falls $1 on US stimulus uncertainty        	
> Euro, Aussie deflated by Fed; China data looms        	
> Bonds rise as Bernanke keeps door open on stimulus     	
> Gold pauses after tumbling on Fed disappointment      	
        	
 ($1 = 31.535 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)

