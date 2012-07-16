FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 16
July 16, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.  
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1356.78      1.65%    22.020
 USD/JPY                          79.13       -0.13%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.491           --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1583.79     -0.39%    -6.240
 US CRUDE                         86.69       -0.47%    -0.410
 DOW JONES                        12777.09     1.62%    203.82
 ASIA ADRS                        115.28       1.29%      1.47
 THAI STOCKS                      1210.29      1.44%     17.16 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend rally on China relief, Bernanke
next focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after China GDP; Thai stocks hit 2-month
high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PCL 
    Thailand's largest construction firm plans to build separate
coal, gas and hydro power plants for the initial stages of its
$50 billion Dawei industrial zone in Myanmar, its president said
on Friday. 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

