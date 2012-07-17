FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 17
#Energy
July 17, 2012 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0137 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1353.64     -0.23%    -3.140
 USD/JPY                          78.95        0.11%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4943          --     0.024
 SPOT GOLD                        1595.44      0.36%     5.650
 US CRUDE                         88.69        0.29%     0.260
 DOW JONES                        12727.21    -0.39%    -49.88
 ASIA ADRS                        114.65      -0.55%     -0.63
 THAI STOCKS                      1214.25     +0.33%     +3.96
 -------------------------------------------------------------                             
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause as investors await Bernanke's
testimony 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- TISCO FINANCIAL GROUP PCL 
    The financial firm said sustained economic growth would
boost loan growth in the second half of 2012 while investment
and domestic spending was supportive. 
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Royal Dutch/Shell abandoned its bid for Cove Energy
Plc on Monday, leaving smaller Thai rival PTT 
to complete a $1.9 billion takeover after a five-month battle.
 
        
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > S&P 500 falls for seventh day in eight                   
 > Bond yields match record lows as data spurs bets on Fed 
 > Dollar near 1-mth lows on yen on easing hopes          
 > Gold inches up ahead of Bernanke testimony             
 > Oil higher on stimulus hopes, Iran tensions             
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

