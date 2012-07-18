FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 18
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 18, 2012 / 1:56 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0117 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1363.67      0.74%    10.030
 USD/JPY                          79.07        0.04%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5011          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1584.55      0.10%     1.660
 US CRUDE                         88.91       -0.35%    -0.310
 DOW JONES                        12805.54     0.62%     78.33
 ASIA ADRS                        114.89       0.21%      0.24
 THAI STOCKS                      1224.21      0.82%      9.96 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro firmer on Fed easing
hopes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes;
Malaysia at record high 
    
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH
        
    -- KIATNAKIN BANK PCL 
    The bank reported a 7.9 percent increase in second quarter 
net profit to 818 million baht ($25.92 million) thanks to higher
net interest income and fee and services income. 
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    Thailand's top energy firm said on Tuesday it planned to
invest $2 billion-$3 billion in projects in Myanmar, including a
150,000-barrel-per-day refinery, coal mines and a power plant,
as part of its drive to expand in Southeast Asia.
 
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    The energy firm is in the box seat to complete a $1.9
billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc and gain access to
massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa after Royal
Dutch/Shell bowed out of a five-month bidding war.
    PTT Exploration said its offer is highest available to Cove
investors.  
    
    - Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday it
expected the Thai automotive industry to achieve record sales of
1.2 million units in 2012, helped by government subsidies.
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St          
 > Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action          
 > Euro supported by hopes of U.S. easing                
 > Gold steady above $1,580, Fed stimulus view uncertain 
 > Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open          
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 31.555 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.