#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 19, 2012 / 2:17 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0137 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1372.78      0.67%     9.110
 USD/JPY                          78.66       -0.15%    -0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4874          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1576.29      0.25%     4.000
 US CRUDE                         89.91        0.04%     0.040
 DOW JONES                        12908.70     0.81%    103.16
 ASIA ADRS                        115.31       0.37%      0.42
 THAI STOCKS                      1220.14     -0.33%     -4.07
 -------------------------------------------------------------                           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up on U.S. earnings, euro steadies
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Bernanke's gloomy economic views weigh
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL 
    Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General
Electric, reported a 24.5 percent rise in quarterly net
profit on Thursday, in line with forecasts, due to strong loan
demand from retail clients. 
    
    -- KASIKORNBANK PCL 
    Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a
better-than-expected 28 percent rise in quarterly earnings on
Wednesday, boosted by strong loan growth and higher revenue from
its insurance business.   
 
   MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 rises to 2-1/2-month high on profits              
> Bond prices rise as economic worries prevail             
> Euro steadies but remains under pressure                
> Gold struggles on dim stimulus hopes, EU worries        
> Oil at 7-wk peak on Middle East tensions, strong gasoline 
> Thai press digest                                   
> Political risk box on Thailand                    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
