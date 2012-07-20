FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 20
July 20, 2012 / 1:42 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.  
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0128 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1376.51      0.27%     3.730
 USD/JPY                          78.68        0.15%     0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5009          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1580.69     -0.04%    -0.600
 US CRUDE                         92.13       -0.57%    -0.530
 DOW JONES                        12943.36     0.27%     34.66
 ASIA ADRS                        116.37       0.92%      1.06
 THAI STOCKS                      1212.96     -0.59%     -7.18
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slightly lower, oil eases from 8-week
high 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore near 1-yr high; others mixed 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL 
    Thailand's second-largest lender by assets reported a
better-than-expected 40 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Thursday thanks to higher net interest income and lower tax
costs. 
    
    -- IRPC PCL 
    Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd has affirmed IRPC's National
Long-Term rating at 'A-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook, National
Short-Term rating at 'F2(tha)' and National Long-Term rating on
its senior unsecured debentures at 'A-(tha)'. 
    
    -- KASIKORNBANK PCL 
    The bank expected continued growth in net profit in the
second half and maintained its 2012 loan growth target of 9-11
percent, Somkiat Sirichatchai, senior executive vice president,
told reporters. 
    
    -- SIAM CEMENT PCL 
    Thailand's top industrial conglomerate said it planned to
invest 200 billion baht ($6.3 billion) in the next five years,
with more than half of it earmarked for investment in other
Southeast Asian countries. 
    
 
 (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
