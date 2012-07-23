FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 23
July 23, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1362.66     -1.01%   -13.850
 USD/JPY                          78.32       -0.15%    -0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4415          --    -0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1580.04     -0.26%    -4.100
 US CRUDE                         91.19       -0.70%    -0.640
 DOW JONES                        12822.57    -0.93%   -120.79
 ASIA ADRS                        114.15      -1.91%     -2.22
 THAI STOCKS                      1208.55     -0.36%     -4.41
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro pressured as Spain stokes
bailout fears 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Ease in thin volumes; Spain's borrowing costs
weigh 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    - PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said on Friday it would
offer up to 650 million new shares to raise billions of dollars
to finance its global expansion and secure oil and gas reserves.
 
    
    - BANGKOK BANK PCL 
    Thailand's top lender reported a 20 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Friday due to strong loan demand from
the corporate sector, especially high-yielding loans to small
and medium-sized companies. 
    
    - SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL 
    Thailand's third-largest lender by assets reported a 24
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, helped by strong
lending growth and higher non-interest income. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St falls as Spain bailout feared                  
 > U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hits new lows            
 > Euro extends losses in Asia on Spanish jitters       
 > Gold inches down on heightened Spain worries         
 > Oil falls as Europe debt woes revive economic fear    
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
