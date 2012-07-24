Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 24

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1350.52 -0.89% -12.140 USD/JPY 78.23 -0.17% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4229 -- -0.015 SPOT GOLD 1576.79 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 88.03 -0.12% -0.110 DOW JONES 12721.46 -0.79% -101.11 ASIA ADRS 112.33 -1.59% -1.82 THAI STOCKS 1185.11 -1.94% -23.44 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro capped on Spain contagion fears, China PMI eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Slide amid Spanish concerns; PTTEP drags Thai index STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Tuesday quarterly net profit fell 31 percent in part due to foreign exchange losses and impairment loss on an overseas project. Moody's says PTT Exploration and Production's plan to raise equity is credit positive PTTEP shares fell to a six-week low after the country's top oil and gas producer announced a $3.1 billion share-sale plan to fund its Cove Energy acquisition, raising concerns about dilution of earnings. -- TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator reported a 6.5 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday as higher costs outweighed a rise in service revenue, led by non-voice services. -- TRUE CORPORATION PCL Moody's says that if Thailand implements an excise tax on telecommunication services, it will be credit negative for True Corporation and its subsidiary, True Move Company Ltd. MARKET NEWS > Pain in Spain hits Wall St, Texas Instruments off late > Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows > Embattled euro gets no reprieve; China in focus > Gold flat, Europe worries weigh > Oil falls, pressured by Spain, euro zone worries > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)