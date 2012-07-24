FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 24
#Energy
July 24, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1350.52     -0.89%   -12.140
 USD/JPY                          78.23       -0.17%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4229          --    -0.015
 SPOT GOLD                        1576.79      0.00%     0.000
 US CRUDE                         88.03       -0.12%    -0.110
 DOW JONES                        12721.46    -0.79%   -101.11
 ASIA ADRS                        112.33      -1.59%     -1.82
 THAI STOCKS                      1185.11     -1.94%    -23.44
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                            
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro capped on Spain contagion fears,
China PMI eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Slide amid Spanish concerns; PTTEP drags Thai
index 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
            
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Tuesday quarterly net profit fell
31 percent in part due to foreign exchange losses and impairment
loss on an overseas project. 
    Moody's says PTT Exploration and Production's plan to raise
equity is credit positive 
    PTTEP shares fell to a six-week low after the country's top
oil and gas producer announced a $3.1 billion share-sale plan to
fund its Cove Energy acquisition, raising concerns
about dilution of earnings. 
       
    -- TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL 
    Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator reported a
6.5 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday as higher
costs outweighed a rise in service revenue, led by non-voice
services. 
    
    -- TRUE CORPORATION PCL 
    Moody's says that if Thailand implements an excise tax on
telecommunication services, it will be credit negative for True
Corporation and its subsidiary, True Move Company Ltd.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Pain in Spain hits Wall St, Texas Instruments off late   
 > Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows            
 > Embattled euro gets no reprieve; China in focus        
 > Gold flat, Europe worries weigh                        
 > Oil falls, pressured by Spain, euro zone worries        
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

