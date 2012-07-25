FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 25
July 25, 2012 / 2:02 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1338.31      -0.9%   -12.210
 USD/JPY                          78.14       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.3875          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1580.56      0.05%     0.720
 US CRUDE                         88.24       -0.29%    -0.260
 DOW JONES                        12617.32    -0.82%   -104.14
 ASIA ADRS                        111.74      -0.53%     -0.59
 THAI STOCKS                      1187.64     +0.21%     +2.53
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on intensifying worry over Spain 
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand, Philippine up; banking
shares lead 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BANPU PCL 
    Thailand's top coal miner slashed half a billion dollars
from its five-year investment plan, issued a profit warning and
cut its 2012 coal sales target on Tuesday after international
coal prices slumped this year due to the global economic
slowdown. 
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Thailand's top oil and gas explorer missed market
expectations with a 31 percent fall in quarterly net profit,
highlighting the need for the energy company to ramp up
production and bolster sales. 
    Tevin Vongvanich only took the helm in May at PTTEP, but he
is already overseeing a multibillion dollar M&A deal as part of
the company's mission to pursue acquisitions and ramp up
production. 
         
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

