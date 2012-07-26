FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 26
#Construction - Supplies & Fixtures
July 26, 2012 / 2:13 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1337.89     -0.03%    -0.420
 USD/JPY                          78.1        -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4143          --     0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1603.89      0.00%     0.010
 US CRUDE                         88.67       -0.34%    -0.300
 DOW JONES                        12676.05     0.47%     58.73
 ASIA ADRS                        111.58      -0.14%     -0.16
 THAI STOCKS                      1,188.62    +0.08%     +0.98
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for
stimulus, rescue fund 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- SIAM CEMENT PCL 
    Thailand's top industrial conglomerate and a barometer for
the country's economy said it plans to diversify further into
the region's fast-growing markets after posting a 43 percent
decline in quarterly profit. 
    
    -- GLOW ENERGY PCL 
    The company told the exchange that GHECO-One Co., Ltd, its
65 percent owned subsidiary, started commercial operation on
July 26. 
    
    -- CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL 
    Thailand's top agro-business conglomerate said on Wednesday
it had no plans to raise funds through an equity issue, saying
it had enough cash to expand its business. 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
