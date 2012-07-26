Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 26

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1337.89 -0.03% -0.420 USD/JPY 78.1 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4143 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1603.89 0.00% 0.010 US CRUDE 88.67 -0.34% -0.300 DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47% 58.73 ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14% -0.16 THAI STOCKS 1,188.62 +0.08% +0.98 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for stimulus, rescue fund SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH STOCKS TO WATCH -- SIAM CEMENT PCL Thailand's top industrial conglomerate and a barometer for the country's economy said it plans to diversify further into the region's fast-growing markets after posting a 43 percent decline in quarterly profit. -- GLOW ENERGY PCL The company told the exchange that GHECO-One Co., Ltd, its 65 percent owned subsidiary, started commercial operation on July 26. -- CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL Thailand's top agro-business conglomerate said on Wednesday it had no plans to raise funds through an equity issue, saying it had enough cash to expand its business. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises > Prices ease but yields hold near record lows > Euro dips as short-covering rally falters > Gold eases after rallying on ECB stimulus talk > Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed action > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)