Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 27
July 27, 2012 / 2:02 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1360.02      1.65%    22.130
 USD/JPY                          78.23        0.04%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4395          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1613.36     -0.13%    -2.030
 US CRUDE                         89.45        0.07%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        12887.93     1.67%    211.88
 ASIA ADRS                        114.22       2.37%      2.64
 THAI STOCKS                      1172.92     -1.32%    -15.70
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                               
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB's Draghi warms risk appetite, lifts
shares 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weaker; Commodities stocks lead 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    The oil firm moved a step closer to finalising its $1.9
billion takeover of Cove Energy after securing
acceptances for its offer from 72 percent of shareholders in the
Mozambique-focused gas firm. 
    
    -- IRPC PCL 
    Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned IRPC Pcl's  upcoming
three- and six-year senior unsecured debentures, totaling 10
billion baht, a National Long-Term rating of 'A-(tha)'. The
proceeds will be used to refinance debt and fund future capex.
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Draghi-sparked rally helps S&P break losing streak      
 > Prices fall as Draghi comments spur risk taking        
 > Euro takes breather after short-covering rally        
 > Gold steady as ECB pledge aids, heads for weekly gain 
 > Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data      
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

