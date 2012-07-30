Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 30

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.97 1.91% 25.950 USD/JPY 78.43 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5378 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1621.06 -0.11% -1.780 US CRUDE 90.09 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 13075.66 1.46% 187.73 ASIA ADRS 117.38 2.77% 3.16 THAI STOCKS 1178.01 +0.43% +5.09 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend gains on stimulus hopes SE ASIA STOCKS-Most stronger; Indonesia, Philippines lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- PHATRA CAPITAL PCL The financial group reported a 55.4 percent fall in second quarter net profit to 103.6 million baht ($3.29 million) due to lower revenues. MARKET NEWS > Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3 > Yields climb on hopes of more Europe stimulus > Euro supported, Aussie extends gains on ECB hopes > Gold hovers above $1,620/oz, c.bank meetings eyed > Oil up 4th day as stimulus hopes support > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.53 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)