Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 30
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 30, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1385.97      1.91%    25.950
 USD/JPY                          78.43          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5378          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1621.06     -0.11%    -1.780
 US CRUDE                         90.09       -0.04%    -0.040
 DOW JONES                        13075.66     1.46%    187.73
 ASIA ADRS                        117.38       2.77%      3.16
 THAI STOCKS                      1178.01     +0.43%     +5.09 
 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend gains on stimulus hopes             
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PHATRA CAPITAL PCL
    The financial group reported a 55.4 percent fall in second
quarter net profit to 103.6 million baht ($3.29 million) due to
lower revenues.
     
($1 = 31.53 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

