Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 31
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0124 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1385.3      -0.05%    -0.670
 USD/JPY                          78.15          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5104          --     0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1623.21      0.17%     2.720
 US CRUDE                         89.68       -0.11%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        13073.01    -0.02%     -2.65
 ASIA ADRS                        116.50      -0.75%     -0.88
 THAI STOCKS                      1193.32     +1.30%    +15.31 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                 
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause, guarded stimulus hopes from
ECB, Fed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Higher amid selective buying in reporting
season 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- GLOW ENERGY PCL 
    The private power producer reported a 38.3 percent fall in
second quarter net profit to 547 million baht ($17.32 million)
 
    
    -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL 
    The refiner posted a net loss of 385 million baht ($12.19
million) in the second quarter compared to last year's net
profit of 3 billion baht due to weakening product spreads.
 
    
    -- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL 
    The petrochemical firm said on Monday it had agreed to buy
gas from parent PTT Pcl under a new pricing formula
that would increase its petrochemical feedstock costs by 8
percent. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
        
 > Wall St dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed    
 > Prices rise before central bank meetings this week   
 > Euro loses momentum, Aussie up on stimulus hopes    
 > Gold stays put as investors eye Fed meeting         
 > Brent slips to near $106, economic woes trump lower OPEC
output 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

