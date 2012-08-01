FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 1
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 1, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1379.32     -0.43%    -5.980
 USD/JPY                          77.98       -0.17%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4781          --     0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1612.51     -0.05%    -0.780
 US CRUDE                         87.74       -0.36%    -0.320
 DOW JONES                        13008.68    -0.49%    -64.33
 ASIA ADRS                        116.92       0.36%      0.42
 THAI STOCKS                      1199.30      +0.5%     +5.98
 -------------------------------------------------------------             
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall as stimulus hopes fade, China PMI
softens 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia outperform in July 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    PTTEP AI had received valid acceptances from Cove
shareholders in respect of 448,624,418 Cove shares.
 
    
    -- TRUE CORPORATION PCL 
    The telecom firm expected to report a net loss in 2012 and
2013 due to its investment in 3G networks, Chief Executive
Supachai Chearavanont told reporters. 
    
    -- QUALITY HOUSES PCL 
    The developer raised its 2012 net profit growth target to
100 percent due to rising income from a transfer of assets to a
new property fund, Senior Executive Vice-President Suwanna
Buddhaprasart told reporters. 
    
    -- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL 
    The bank raised its 2012 loan growth target to 18-19 percent
from 12-14 percent due to stronger-than-expected lending in the
first half, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed; ends July up   
 > Prices gain as markets await central banks             
 > Euro hunkers down before Fed decision                 
 > Gold steady above $1,610/oz ahead of Fed decision     
 > Oil down 2nd day as stimulus hopes falter              
 > Thai press digest                                 
 > Political risk box on Thailand                  
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.