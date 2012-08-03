FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 3
August 3, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1365        -0.74%   -10.140
 USD/JPY                          78.12       -0.13%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4779          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1591.46      0.11%     1.720
 US CRUDE                         87.47        0.39%     0.340
 DOW JONES                        12878.88    -0.71%    -92.18
 ASIA ADRS                        116.09      -0.39%     -0.46
 THAI STOCKS                      1201.13     +0.15%     +1.83
 -------------------------------------------------------------                           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall as ECB disappoints, US
payrolls eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed inaction weighs; S'pore down
from 1-yr high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL 
    The bank raised its 2012 loan growth target to 8-10 percent
from 7 percent after strong lending in the first half, its
President Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters. 
     
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

