Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 3

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365 -0.74% -10.140 USD/JPY 78.12 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4779 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1591.46 0.11% 1.720 US CRUDE 87.47 0.39% 0.340 DOW JONES 12878.88 -0.71% -92.18 ASIA ADRS 116.09 -0.39% -0.46 THAI STOCKS 1201.13 +0.15% +1.83 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall as ECB disappoints, US payrolls eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed inaction weighs; S'pore down from 1-yr high STOCKS TO WATCH -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL The bank raised its 2012 loan growth target to 8-10 percent from 7 percent after strong lending in the first half, its President Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.