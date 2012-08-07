FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 7
August 7, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0202 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1394.23      0.23%     3.240
 USD/JPY                          78.23       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5664          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1610.7       0.02%     0.310
 US CRUDE                         92.1        -0.11%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        13117.51     0.16%     21.34
 ASIA ADRS                        119.36       0.51%      0.60
 THAI STOCKS                      1208.01      0.88%     10.48
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                   
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady on sustained policy hopes, eyes
on RBA 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on strong U.S. data; Singapore at 1-yr
high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- CHONBURI CONCRETE PRODUCT PCL 
    The company posted a net profit of 31.2 million baht
($990,600) for the second quarter compared to last year's 1.8
million baht because increasing new construction and renovation
projects boosted demand for construction
material. 
    
($1 = 31.495 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

