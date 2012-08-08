FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 8
August 8, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1401.35      0.51%     7.120
 USD/JPY                          78.52       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6197          --    -0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1610.59     -0.01%    -0.090
 US CRUDE                         93.37       -0.32%    -0.300
 DOW JONES                        13168.60     0.39%     51.09
 ASIA ADRS                        120.32       0.80%      0.96
 THAI STOCKS                      1208.19      0.01%      0.18
 -------------------------------------------------------------                               
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 3-mth high as policy optimism
persists 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to
Indonesia, Malaysia 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL 
    Thailand's largest petrochemical firm reported a 90 percent
drop in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday as the fall in
global oil prices hit the value of its product inventories.
 
    
    -- CP ALL PCL 
    Thailand's largest convenience store chain reported a rise
of nearly 20 percent in quarterly earnings on Tuesday, thanks to
a jump in sales after flood-hit suppliers resumed full
operations plus the expansion of its branch network.
 
    
    -- THAI OIL PCL 
    Thailand's top oil refiner reported a net loss for the
second quarter on Tuesday due mainly to an inventory loss at its
refining operations after global oil prices dropped.
 
       
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

