Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 8

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1401.35 0.51% 7.120 USD/JPY 78.52 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6197 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1610.59 -0.01% -0.090 US CRUDE 93.37 -0.32% -0.300 DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39% 51.09 ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80% 0.96 THAI STOCKS 1208.19 0.01% 0.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 3-mth high as policy optimism persists SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to Indonesia, Malaysia STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL Thailand's largest petrochemical firm reported a 90 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday as the fall in global oil prices hit the value of its product inventories. -- CP ALL PCL Thailand's largest convenience store chain reported a rise of nearly 20 percent in quarterly earnings on Tuesday, thanks to a jump in sales after flood-hit suppliers resumed full operations plus the expansion of its branch network. -- THAI OIL PCL Thailand's top oil refiner reported a net loss for the second quarter on Tuesday due mainly to an inventory loss at its refining operations after global oil prices dropped. MARKET NEWS > S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists > Prices slide as investors hope for policymaker action > Yen softer, risk still buoyed in thin market > Gold eases after stimulus hopes spur 3-day rise > Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)