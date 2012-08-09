FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 9
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 9, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.22      0.06%     0.870
 USD/JPY                          78.54        0.18%     0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6795          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1614.89      0.22%     3.600
 US CRUDE                         93.55        0.21%     0.200
 DOW JONES                        13175.64     0.05%      7.04
 ASIA ADRS                        120.03      -0.24%     -0.29
 THAI STOCKS                      1214.13      0.49%      5.94
 -------------------------------------------------------------                               
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up ahead of China data
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Energy shares lift Thai index; S'pore bucks
trend 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- THAI UNION FROZEN PRODUCTS PCL 
    The world's biggest canned tuna maker reported a 22 percent
drop in quarterly net profit on Thursday due mainly to a one-off
financial charge incurred from a debt repayment. 
    
    -- TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL  
    Thailand's telecoms firm is in talks with banks for a 10
billion baht (US$317 million) five-year loan to back its bid for
a new 3G mobile phone licence, sources said. 
     
   MARKET NEWS
 > S&P 500 just barely extends rally to Day Four          
 > Prices slide after tepid debt auction demand          
 > Kiwi first casualty on data-filled day               
 > Gold inches up; investors await policy clarity       
 > Oil futures mixed after surge on U.S. stock draw      
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
 ($1 = 31.5250 Thai baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.