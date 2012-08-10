FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 10
#Banks
August 10, 2012 / 2:04 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.8       0.04%     0.580
 USD/JPY                          78.59        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6693          --    -0.026
 SPOT GOLD                        1614.18     -0.18%    -2.910
 US CRUDE                         93.41        0.05%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        13165.19    -0.08%    -10.45
 ASIA ADRS                        120.65       0.52%      0.62
 THAI STOCKS                      1217.70      0.29%      3.57
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause as markets' policy hopes grow
stale 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai refiners strong; Philippine retreats 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL 
    Thailand's second-largest lender said on Thursday it plans
to raise 35.23 billion baht ($1.12 billion) via a rights issue.
 
    
    -- THAI UNION FROZEN PRODUCTS PCL 
    The world's biggest canned tuna maker expects second-half
revenue to rise more than 20 percent and maintained its 2012
growth target of 15 percent, financial controller Wai Yat Paco
Lee said. 
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

