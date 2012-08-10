Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 10

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.8 0.04% 0.580 USD/JPY 78.59 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6693 -- -0.026 SPOT GOLD 1614.18 -0.18% -2.910 US CRUDE 93.41 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 13165.19 -0.08% -10.45 ASIA ADRS 120.65 0.52% 0.62 THAI STOCKS 1217.70 0.29% 3.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause as markets' policy hopes grow stale SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai refiners strong; Philippine retreats STOCKS TO WATCH -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL Thailand's second-largest lender said on Thursday it plans to raise 35.23 billion baht ($1.12 billion) via a rights issue. -- THAI UNION FROZEN PRODUCTS PCL The world's biggest canned tuna maker expects second-half revenue to rise more than 20 percent and maintained its 2012 growth target of 15 percent, financial controller Wai Yat Paco Lee said. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 extends rally to Day 5 with slim gain > Debt prices edge down after 30-year bond auction > Euro steadies on persistent hopes for ECB action > Gold ticks down, investors still eye China stimulus > Oil up on US data, North Sea outlook, stimulus hopes > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)