August 14, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0156 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1404.11     -0.13%    -1.760
 USD/JPY                          78.41        0.14%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6607          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1613.06      0.22%     3.520
 US CRUDE                         92.88        0.16%     0.150
 DOW JONES                        13169.43    -0.29%    -38.52
 ASIA ADRS                        120.12      -0.65%     -0.79
 THAI STOCKS                      1219.37      0.14%      1.67  
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady in ranges before US, euro zone
data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT Pcl 
    Thailand's top energy firm reported a 74 percent fall in
quarterly net profit to a three-year low, hit by lower income
from its upstream unit and weak refining and petrochemical
businesses. 
       
    -- TOYO-THAI CORPORATION PCL 
    The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU)
with the Ministry of Electric Power No.2 of Myanmar on Aug. 10.
The MOU will enhance collaboration between both parties for
developing a 100 MW power plant in Yangon. 
    
    -- RATCHABURI ELECTRICITY GENERATING HOLDING PCL 
    Thailand's top private power producer reported a 74 percent
rise in quarterly net profit at 3.3 billion baht due to higher
revenue. 
    
    -- CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL 
    Thailand's largest agribusiness company reported a 17
percent drop in quarterly earnings on Friday, hit by lower
domestic meat prices and weak overseas operations.
 
      
    -- BANPU PCL 
    Thailand's top coal miner reported a 13.5 percent fall in
quarterly net profit on Friday as weaker coal prices at its
Indonesian unit outweighed higher sales volume and lower costs.
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

