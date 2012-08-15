FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 15
August 15, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1403.93     -0.01%    -0.180
 USD/JPY                          78.82        0.13%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7275          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1600.91      0.18%     2.870
 US CRUDE                         93.05       -0.41%    -0.380
 DOW JONES                        13172.14     0.02%      2.71
 ASIA ADRS                        119.55       0.00%      0.00
 THAI STOCKS                      1226.82      0.61%      7.45
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, US data lifts mood, stimulus
hopes endure 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time
high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BANPU PCL 
    The coal miner aims for coal sales and output of 46 million
tonnes in 2013, up from 44 million tonnes this year, chief
financial officer Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters.
 
    
    -- THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL 
    The national carrier reported a quarterly net loss of 1.53
billion baht ($49 million) on Tuesday as aggressive promotions
and fierce competition dragged down passenger yields, even
though passenger numbers improved. 
    
    -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL 
    The refiner plans to start building a crude distillation
unit (CDU) at its Bangkok refinery within the next two years to
replace a unit damaged by fire in July, a senior company
official said. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume               
 > Prices drop as US retail sales beat forecasts         
 > Upbeat data lifts USD; more gains eyed               
 > Gold edges up after taking a hit from US data        
 > Brent ends at 3-month high on US data, stimulus hopes 
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

