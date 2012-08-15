Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 15

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.93 -0.01% -0.180 USD/JPY 78.82 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7275 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1600.91 0.18% 2.870 US CRUDE 93.05 -0.41% -0.380 DOW JONES 13172.14 0.02% 2.71 ASIA ADRS 119.55 0.00% 0.00 THAI STOCKS 1226.82 0.61% 7.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, US data lifts mood, stimulus hopes endure SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- BANPU PCL The coal miner aims for coal sales and output of 46 million tonnes in 2013, up from 44 million tonnes this year, chief financial officer Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters. -- THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL The national carrier reported a quarterly net loss of 1.53 billion baht ($49 million) on Tuesday as aggressive promotions and fierce competition dragged down passenger yields, even though passenger numbers improved. -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL The refiner plans to start building a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Bangkok refinery within the next two years to replace a unit damaged by fire in July, a senior company official said. MARKET NEWS > Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume > Prices drop as US retail sales beat forecasts > Upbeat data lifts USD; more gains eyed > Gold edges up after taking a hit from US data > Brent ends at 3-month high on US data, stimulus hopes > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)