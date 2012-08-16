FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1405.53      0.11%     1.600
 USD/JPY                          79.06        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8294          --     0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1605.51      0.16%     2.630
 US CRUDE                         94.51        0.19%     0.180
 DOW JONES                        13164.78    -0.06%     -7.36
 ASIA ADRS                        119.04      -0.43%     -0.51
 THAI STOCKS                      1226.83      0.00%      0.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, seeking more clues over
stimulus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed 
 
       
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- KRUNG THAI BANK PCL 
    A Thai state fund that owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank 
said on Wednesday it would spend 19 billion baht ($605 million)
to subscribe to the lender's $1.12 billion rights issue.
 
    
    -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL 
    The refiner said on Wednesday it planned a major shutdown
for 40 days in the first quarter of 2014 to connect a planned
100,000 barrel per day crude distillation unit (CDU) to existing
facilities. 
    
    -- SAHAVIRIYA STEEL INDUSTRIES PCL 
    The steel firm expected to continue to make net loss this
year due to an inventory loss and higher costs at its British
operations, President Win Viriyaprapaikit told reporters.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 >Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace           
 >Yields rise on stronger U.S. data, fewer Europe fears    
 >Dollar hits 1-month high against yen on stop-loss buying 
 >Gold steady as investors wait for clues on stimulus     
 >Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply    
 >Thai press digest                                   
 >Political risk box on Thailand                    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

