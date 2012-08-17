FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 17
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cisco
August 17, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the Thai market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1415.51      0.71%     9.980
 USD/JPY                          79.35        0.04%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8225          --    -0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1616.04      0.11%     1.740
 US CRUDE                         95.42       -0.19%    -0.180
 DOW JONES                        13250.11     0.65%     85.33
 ASIA ADRS                        120.15       0.93%      1.11
 THAI STOCKS                      1224.40     -0.20%     -2.43   
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                    
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on Merkel remarks 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore
commodities strong 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL 
    The power producer signed an agreement to buy a 40 percent
stake in Manambang Muara Enim coal mine project in Indonesia for
$197 million, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.
 
    
    -- CH KARNCHANG PCL 
    The builder said on Thursday that work was under way at the
controversial $3.5 billion Xayaburi dam project and the builder
expected to begin construction of a reservoir at the site in
late 2012. 
        
   MARKET NEWS
>Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco     
>Yields near 3-month highs as fears on euro zone ebb     
>Euro holds onto most overnight gains on hopes for ECB
action 
>Gold extends gains on heightened hopes of ECB action   
>Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry   
>Thai press digest                                  
>Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Edited by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.