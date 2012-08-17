Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 17

BANGKOK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the Thai market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1415.51 0.71% 9.980 USD/JPY 79.35 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8225 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1616.04 0.11% 1.740 US CRUDE 95.42 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65% 85.33 ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93% 1.11 THAI STOCKS 1224.40 -0.20% -2.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on Merkel remarks SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore commodities strong STOCKS TO WATCH -- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL The power producer signed an agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in Manambang Muara Enim coal mine project in Indonesia for $197 million, it said in a statement to the stock exchange. -- CH KARNCHANG PCL The builder said on Thursday that work was under way at the controversial $3.5 billion Xayaburi dam project and the builder expected to begin construction of a reservoir at the site in late 2012. MARKET NEWS >Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco >Yields near 3-month highs as fears on euro zone ebb >Euro holds onto most overnight gains on hopes for ECB action >Gold extends gains on heightened hopes of ECB action >Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Edited by Robert Birsel)