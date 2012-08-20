FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 20
August 20, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1418.16      0.19%     2.650
 USD/JPY                          79.61        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8122          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1615.99      0.02%     0.400
 US CRUDE                         96.18        0.18%     0.170
 DOW JONES                        13275.20     0.19%     25.09
 ASIA ADRS                        120.44       0.24%      0.29
 THAI STOCKS                      1223.91     -0.04%     -0.49
 -------------------------------------------------------------                               
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL 
    The national carrier said it would miss 2012 net profit
target of 6 billion baht ($190 million) due to higher fuel costs
after a rise in global oil prices, director Dheerasak Suwannayos
told reporters. 
      
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

