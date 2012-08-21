FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 21
August 21, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1418.13        -0%    -0.030
 USD/JPY                          79.36       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8001          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1620.8       0.04%     0.710
 US CRUDE                         96.01        0.04%     0.040
 DOW JONES                        13271.64    -0.03%     -3.56
 ASIA ADRS                        120.40      -0.03%     -0.04
 THAI STOCKS                      1229.00     +0.42%     +5.09
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                         
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on ECB hopes despite uncertainty 
 
 SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks rise on energy; Banks lift Vietnam
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- CP ALL PCL 
    The convenience store chain expected its 2012 net profit to
hit 10 billion baht ($317.21 million), higher than last year,
thanks to its branch expansions, President Piyawat
Titasattavorakul told reporters.
    
    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

