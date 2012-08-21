Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 21

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.13 -0% -0.030 USD/JPY 79.36 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8001 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1620.8 0.04% 0.710 US CRUDE 96.01 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 13271.64 -0.03% -3.56 ASIA ADRS 120.40 -0.03% -0.04 THAI STOCKS 1229.00 +0.42% +5.09 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on ECB hopes despite uncertainty SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks rise on energy; Banks lift Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH -- CP ALL PCL The convenience store chain expected its 2012 net profit to hit 10 billion baht ($317.21 million), higher than last year, thanks to its branch expansions, President Piyawat Titasattavorakul told reporters. MARKET NEWS >Wall St flat after rally; Apple biggest company ever >Bonds flat as central bank action stays focus >Euro listless on ECB doubts, Aussie looks at RBA >Platinum eases from 2-month high; gold steady >Oil lower in choppy trading; Euro zone issues weigh >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)